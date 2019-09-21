|
Georgios S. Makris
July 1, 1946 ~ Sept. 19, 2019
Our loving father and grandfather Georgios Makris died peacefully at the age of 73 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 after fighting a long and courageous battle with MDS (Myelodysplastic Symdrome/cancer). He was born on July 1st, 1946 in Lykouria, Kalavrita Greece to Spiros and Irini Makris. He was the third of five children and at the age of 13 moved to Athens in search of full-time employment and greater opportunities. There, Georgios met and later married, Georgia Marcos in Athens and started his family before immigrating to the United States in December 1974. Despite not knowing the language and only having an elementary school education, Georgios persevered thru tough times. His dedication to hard work and commitment had given him the ability to later start and own his own restaurants. His life motto was simple: "Always respect others and be kind and humble". Georgios was known for his pronounced voice and infectious laugh which filled the room with joy. Those that knew him best would always receive a generous hug or heartfelt embrace especially from his strong hands but light touch. His proudest achievements were affording his 2 children a better life and watching his 4 grandchildren grow with endless opportunities. He was a very proud member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and loved extending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Georgios is survived by his son Spiro; daughter Irene; son-in-law Alphonse and daughter-in law Hilary. His loving grandchildren: Joseph, George, Julia and Samantha. Dedicated siblings: brother Soterios Makris (Australia) sister Dimitra (Dimitri) Stephanis (Australia) sister Maria (Andy) Tzimas (Chicago) Kostas Pavlos brother-in-law (Utah). Additionally, his many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews in the United States, Australia and Greece.
He is preceded in death by his parents Spiros and Irini Makris and his sister Joann Pavlos.
Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at LDS Loveland clinic, and Huntsman Cancer Center. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, or LDS Hospital Loveland Cancer Center.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 23rd, 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 22nd from 6:00-8:00 pm, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019