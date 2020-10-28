Gerald Bullock

Gerald Irving Bullock
1947 ~ 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Bullock died October 24, 2020 after suffering from Parkinson's for far too long. He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Hazel, and brother David. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Janet; siblings Kent (Valene) Bullock, Kathy (Ron) Carter, Peggy (Greg) Briggs; and his children Ryan (Amy), Rebecca (Michael) and Stephen (Katie). He was a proud grandfather of Zach, Alex, Ashley, Anna, Quinn, Desmond, Henry, and Eliza. One of his favorite joys was reading to these cute grandkids.
Jerry graduated from Olympus High School followed by a B.S. in Finance from the University of Utah. He served an LDS mission to Scotland, a place he has always held dear to his heart.
Jerry met Janet Hansen at the U of U and they were married December 18, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Jerry had a lovely baritone voice that he was able to share with others through his membership in the Jay Welch Choir, the Utah Oratorio Society, and local church choirs for many years. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, softball, volleyball and, most recently, golf with "the guys".
He was the kindest, most generous man. He will be sorely missed. We are grateful he is now at peace.
A service in his honor will be held Friday, October 30th at 11:00 am. Information on streaming the service can be found at www.MemorialUtah.com
.