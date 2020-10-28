1/2
Gerald Bullock
Gerald Irving Bullock
1947 ~ 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Bullock died October 24, 2020 after suffering from Parkinson's for far too long. He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Hazel, and brother David. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Janet; siblings Kent (Valene) Bullock, Kathy (Ron) Carter, Peggy (Greg) Briggs; and his children Ryan (Amy), Rebecca (Michael) and Stephen (Katie). He was a proud grandfather of Zach, Alex, Ashley, Anna, Quinn, Desmond, Henry, and Eliza. One of his favorite joys was reading to these cute grandkids.
Jerry graduated from Olympus High School followed by a B.S. in Finance from the University of Utah. He served an LDS mission to Scotland, a place he has always held dear to his heart.
Jerry met Janet Hansen at the U of U and they were married December 18, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Jerry had a lovely baritone voice that he was able to share with others through his membership in the Jay Welch Choir, the Utah Oratorio Society, and local church choirs for many years. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, softball, volleyball and, most recently, golf with "the guys".
He was the kindest, most generous man. He will be sorely missed. We are grateful he is now at peace.
A service in his honor will be held Friday, October 30th at 11:00 am. Information on streaming the service can be found at www.MemorialUtah.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Wonderful, caring, giving, special-Jerry was more than all these things. A great friend to all, service, so many descriptions fit Jerry. An example of all that is good and precious. Thank you Jerry's family for sharing him.
Matthew White
Friend
October 27, 2020
Jerry was the best. Loved working with him and the youth. Loved singing with him in ward choir. He was indeed one of the kindest people we have ever known. We send our love and prayers to Janet and the family.
Stephen and Jan Tolman
Friend
October 27, 2020
I worked many years with Jerry and I remember he always had a smile. A very good man! RIP Jerry, you will be missed. Condolences to his family.
Becky Brannan
Friend
October 27, 2020
I worked with Jerry, many years. We shared a cubicle until I retired in 2001. He was a great co-worker, was so sad to hear he had Parkinson’s. Such a sweet man. Rest In Peace Jerry. My condolences to his family
Sharon Peake
Friend
October 27, 2020
I am sorry and sad to see this announcement. Jerry worked for me at US WEST on the WFA Apps. I had no idea he may have been ill at that time or when he retired. He was a kind and gentle soul.
Chris Farnsworth
Coworker
