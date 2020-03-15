|
|
1952 ~ 2020
Gerald (Jerry) Lee Cooke, born December 18, 1952, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 67 after a long battle with multiple health issues. All who knew him would say he was a hard worker, a lover of history, and found a great joy with both his family and his beloved Boston Terriers. He worked for many years in maintenance and his mechanical skills were highly respected by coworkers and employers alike. He loved gardening and landscaping his home, shooting sports, and often had multiple projects in progress at any given time. He was preceded in death by his father Leland Frank Cooke and mother Lucille Shering Cooke, sisters Jojean Cooke and Lonna Cooke, as well as his wife Gail L Cooke. He is survived by his brothers Frank Cooke and Jon Cooke, his children Joel Cooke, LeeDon Lawson, and Lori Carlyle, his step children Nathan Helgren and Jennifer Anderson, and his many grandchildren and step grandchildren.
No services will be held. He will be interred at Valley View cemetery in West Valley City, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020