Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Gerald N. Hendricksen Jr.


1932 - 2019
Garland N.
Hendricksen Jr.
"Jay"
Junior "Jay" Hendricksen, 87, died peacefully on October 2, 2019 at his home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by his family. Born March 20, 1932 in Murray, Utah to Garland Hendricksen Sr and Vera LaVern Fairbourn. Married the love of his life, Colleen Jones, on January 19, 1961. They spent 58 wonderful years together. Jay grew up in Draper with his 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He managed to have fun and get in a lot of trouble with his brothers. He was proud to be a Jordan Beet Digger. Jay served in the Navy and participated in the Korean War. He loved to fish, garden, and visit with friends and neighbors. He also loved his two grandkids and two great-grandkids. Spending time with family and friends was his thing.
Survived by his wife of 58 years, Colleen; daughter, Cherie (Rick) Rekoutis; son, Kevin; brother, Jerry (Diana) Hendricksen; grandkids, Jake (Lexi) Rekoutis, Amanda (Brad) Bushman; great-grandkids, Gatlin and Rustin. Preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
We want to thank Encompass Hospice for all their love and caring during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 Noon at Jenkins - Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, in Murray, with a viewing prior from 10:00-11:45 AM. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. Please share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
