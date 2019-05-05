|
Gerald (Jerry) Olson
1934 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Gerald (Jerry) Olson, 84, of West Jordan, Utah passed away on May 3, 2019. He was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah on May 7, 1934 son of the late Bill and Thelma Olson. He is survived by his wife Yolanda, sisters, Vicky Conner and Peggy Bradshaw, four children Randy Olson, Cheryl McPhie, Camile Riehle, and Kelly Olson, and several grand children and great grand children.
Jerry served in the Army Feb 1953 - Feb 1955 where he specialized in communications. He received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from BYU in 1959. He specialized in instrument engineering and worked for Johnson Controls, Roberts and Schaefer, and was currently employed by Millcreek Engineering. He loved working and spending time with his beloved wife Yolanda.
A private celebration of his life will be announced for his family and friends. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019