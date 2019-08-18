Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Gerald Parry
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluffdale 2nd Ward
14400 So Redwood Rd
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Bluffdale 2nd Ward
14400 So Redwood Rd
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bluffdale 2nd Ward
14400 So Redwood Rd
Gerald Parry


1926 - 2019
Gerald Parry Obituary
Gerald Cameron Parry
1926-2019
Our beloved father and grandfather Gerald Cameron Parry passed away August 16, 2019. Born August 13, 1926 in Bluffdale, Utah to Leonard Cameron Parry and Charlotte Etta Dansie. Married Norma Hansen who preceded him in death then later married Elaine Gardner who also preceded him in death.
His hobbies included fishing, sheep herding, tying flies and farming. He also enjoyed his neighborhood walks where he was a lifetime resident of Bluffdale.
Survived by children Gail "Pinky" (Susan) Parry, Clayton (Becky) Parry and Nathan (Cherie) Parry; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by granddaughter Brenda Parry and great grandson James Dandridge.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Bluffdale 2nd Ward 14400 So Redwood Rd. Also where a visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM and Wednesday 10-10:45 AM. Interment Bluffdale City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
