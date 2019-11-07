|
|
1940 ~ 2019
Oak Harbor, Washington-Jerry passed away on October 17, 2019 during a peaceful night of rest. Jerry was born March 28, 1940 in Malad, Idaho to Kenneth Ray Ripley and Charlotte Jones Ripley. He was raised in the avenues attending Lowell Elementary School, Horace Mann Junior High School and East High School.
Jerry studied at the University of Utah where he received a Master's degree in biology and entomology and a degree in Pharmacology. Most of Jerry's career was spent working for the State of Utah in the environmental protection area. He also worked part-time as a pharmacist.
He was previously married to Janice Rigby and later Mary Hepworth. Jerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jerry is survived by his children Liz Knight ( Stewart), Andrea Groberg (Vince), Nicole Wilcox (Nic), Tonya (Steve) and Jessica (Shalone) Hubbs, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his brother Robert Ripley. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janice, a brother David, son Kenneth and his grandson Cameron Groberg.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019