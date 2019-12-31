Home

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Reed & Virginia Morgan Duke. Gerald left his earthly body in the early morning hours on Christmas Day 2019
Gerald will truly be missed by his loving wife Voy Anne Duke (married 42 years) and his daughters: Robin Larsen (Wes), Anna Cook (Steve), Cindy Burton, Voy Anne II Donahoe (Dave), and grandchildren: Jason Larsen, Devin Larsen, Curtis Cook, Nicole Cook, Alisa Lambros, Adam Robinson, David Robinson and 13 great-grandchildren. Lyman, Daniel, & Angel Kris were sealed to Gerald & Voy Anne on 10/18/18 in the Jordan River LDS Temple.
He will also be missed by children from a previous marriage: Kevin Duke (Peggy), Todd Duke, Brian Duke (Jerri), brother Wayne Duke (Martha), and grandchildren: Aubree Duke & Dalan Duke.
Gerald loved his LDS religion and held many callings and was in two separate Bishoprics.
He served his country in the Korean War and was very proud of his service and loved his country.
He was a Battalion Chief with SLC Fire Dept. which he truly loved.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at the same location.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
