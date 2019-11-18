|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Rodvold
April 27, 1930 ~ Nov 10, 2019
Gerald S. "Jerry" Rodvold, 89, of Billings, MT died November 10, 2019 in Billings. He was born April 27, 1930 in Grenora, ND, the firstborn son of Selmer and Gladys (Herness) Rodvold. He married Eva Marie Miller in 1952 and from that union two children were born, Danny Lee and Jean Marie.
After four years in the Air Force Jerry lived and worked in Williston, ND, Cavalier, ND, Rolla, ND, Hobbs, NM, Midland, TX, Salt Lake City, UT, Adelaide, Australia, then back to Salt Lake City and finally retired in Billings.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Eva; son Danny Lee Rodvold of Spokane, WA; daughter Jean Marie (Wayne) Biberdorf of Billings; and granddaughter Melissa Biberdorf of Austin, TX.
Cremation has taken place and at Jerry's request, no memorial services will be held. Memorials may be sent to or to a . Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 18, 2019