|
|
Gerald S. (Jerry) Thompson
1938 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT - Gerald S. Thompson, AKA Jerry, sweetheart, dad and grandpa, passed away May 21, 2019 at home after a heartbreaking but valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 25, 1938 to Edward G. Thompson and Arthella Turner. He was raised in Murray by his step-dad, Darrel Bateman, whom he considered his Dad. He graduated from Murray High School.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held at that same location on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM, and again one hour prior to services. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019