Gerald V. Snarr, M.D.
1929 ~ 2020
After a 17-hour struggle, a team of burly angels finally succeeded in prying Dr. Snarr's stubborn immortal spirit from its fading mortal shell on the morning of May 8th, 2020 at 5:13 a.m., faithfully attended by his exhausted wife Janeanne, a daughter-in-law, and four sleepy adult children.
Gerald V. "Jerry" Snarr was born early, on October 5, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Vernon and Zitelle Snarr. As a newborn, Gerald was on the small side, and upon seeing the tiny infant for the first time, his 98-year-old pioneer great grandmother Almeda Day McClellan looked at Tel and growled, "Hmph. Is that the best you can do?" Jerry turned out to be better than the best, starting kindergarten at age 4 and graduating near the top of the West High School Class of 1946, while serving as "Cadet Colonel," the highest ranking Jr. ROTC officer in the Salt Lake School District.
Dad began his labors at a very early age, and worked throughout the Great Depression as a newsboy for the Deseret News. He saved enough money as a "newsie" to pay cash for a used DeSoto and all of his undergraduate tuition at the University of Utah, graduating Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1952.
Gerald took a two-year hiatus, during his undergraduate studies, to serve in the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he served faithfully and well, dad did not enjoy his time as a missionary. Whenever anyone asked him about the number of converts he made during his missionary service, dad would flatly reply: "One. Me."
Upon returning from the eastern states, dad secured full-time employment with the Salt Lake City Water Works. About that same time, dad's friend Alan Davis, a second-year medical student at the University of Utah's School of Medicine, offered him his old medical textbooks, for free. Never one to turn down a bargain, dad applied to the U's medical school and was accepted into the class of 1955. For the next three years, dad juggled full-time work at the Water Works with life as a full-time medical student, picking up additional summer employment as a dump-truck driver with the Utah State Road Commission. As if all this were not enough, dad was serving as 1st Counselor in his Ward bishopric. Near the end of his third year in medical school, Gerald married the former Betty Lou McIntosh of Fillmore, Utah. Betty, who had contracted rheumatic fever as a child, unfortunately passed away prior to their first wedding anniversary.
While the young widower only graduated 2nd in a class of 53 students, the Dean of the School of Medicine still offered him the top medical internship at Philadelphia General Hospital for the coming year. Dad politely declined the Dean's offer. He had had enough of the eastern states. Instead, dad chose to intern in pediatrics at King County Hospital in Seattle, Washington. With no student debt (dad paid his way through medical school) the newly minted Dr. Gerald V. Snarr paid cash for a new green Chevy One-Fifty and set out for the great Northwest. It was at King County Hospital, when dad was Chief Resident in Pediatrics, that he met our mother, the former Janeanne Hoit of Blackfoot, Idaho. Mom was finishing her baccalaureate RN degree at the University of Washington's School of Nursing at the time. With little more in common than their love of healthcare, membership in the LDS Church, and a 36 hour window of opportunity, the svelte, blonde doctor and his beautiful, auburn-haired fiancée "eloped" to the Idaho Falls Temple, where they were sealed on December 18th, 1956.
In 1958, Gerald V. Snarr, MD, was commissioned as a Flight Surgeon with the rank of Captain in the U.S. Air Force, and was assigned to the 4081st M.A.S.H. unit, later designated the 867th Medical Group, attached to Ernest Harmon Air Force Base, out of Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada. The NATO "fly boys" often joked about the poor pediatrician that had to "ream them out with a red-hot poker" after they returned from their weekend escapades to some of Western Europe's finest "houses of ill repute." All in all, dad thoroughly enjoyed his military service at Harmon, where he and Neane welcomed their first dog, Ginger, and first-born son, John H., while creating a lifetime of fond memories and close, personal relationships.
Mom and dad returned to Utah in 1961, where Gerald was mustered out of the Service at Hill Air Force Base, prior to their settling in Bountiful, Utah, to renew dad's life as a civilian pediatrician. Gerald and Janeanne stayed in Bountiful City just long enough to complete the "terrible trio," with the addition of Janet and Alan G.
In 1966, Mom and dad moved to Murray City to create, with Michael Clements, MD, the original incarnation of "Cottonwood Pediatrics." In relocating to Murray, dad became part of the medical staff of Cottonwood Hospital, just a stone's throw from his "Peeds" practice, which was located at 164 East 5900 South. Dr. Clements eventually left Cottonwood Pediatrics and was replaced by Joseph Roberts, MD. It was not long after that Joe and dad hired a third partner, Dr. Ross Hightower, to help them with their rapidly growing patient loads. Dad was also privileged to serve as Medical Staff President of Cottonwood Hospital during the heyday of its greatest expansion. Because of this, Cottonwood Hospital was often jokingly referred to as "The House that Jerry Built" among some members of the Utah medical community. Though inescapably blessed with an impersonal native demeanor, dad lovingly served thousands of families and children throughout northern Utah in a medical career that spanned 40 years.
After relocating to Murray, Gerald and Janeanne purchased a home at 806 E. Oakmont Ave., located in the Southwood subdivision, where Marta and Carolyn, aka "Cati," were added to the Snarr family dynamic. It would be impossible, in this small space, to describe the love, friendships and loyalties mom and dad experienced in the 52 years that they lived at "806 East." Dad was always proud to be a citizen of "Muddy Murray" and enjoyed his participation in many different community and civic organizations, which included, among others, an appointment as "Honorary Colonel" of the Murray City Police Department, membership on the Board of Directors of the Wheeler Historic Farm, and an appointment as Attending Physician in the Salt Lake County Health Department, where he donated thousands of hours, over many years, to the "free clinic." Dad enjoyed dedicating his time and skills to help any of the many underserved populations of greater Salt Lake County. Jerry was also a proud member and past President of the Mount Olympus Chapter of the Sertoma Club, an international philanthropic organization of professionals, dedicated to community service.
Gerald's religious activities include many years as a member of the Murray East Stake High Council, and as Gospel Doctrine Instructor in his various home wards. Gerald's medical career permitted him to act as Missionary Medical Advisor to the Salt Lake South Mission. In later years, dad served on the Missionary Committee of the LDS Church where, under the direction of Henry B. Eyring, he helped rewrite the Church's general missionary guidelines and create new qualifications guidelines for full-time missionary service. Jerry's most treasured Church calling was that of Bishop of the South Cottonwood 18th Ward. It was during his years as Bishop, dad confided, that he most profoundly felt the hand of God lead him and guide him in his service to others.
Due to growing care concerns and challenges, it became necessary, in 2019, to relocate mom and dad to the Olympus Ranch Senior Retirement Center, where they could momentarily continue independent living. We are grateful for the care and kindnesses shown them by the managers and staff of this wonderful facility. We greatly enjoyed visiting with our parents at this location, where we often joined them for meals and conversation.
Unfortunately, dad's rapidly deteriorating condition required us to relocate him, for a final time, to a more comprehensive care facility. We are grateful to Assisted Living of Draper for the superb care provided our precious father during the final weeks of his earthly sojourn, amidst the perils of the COVID-19 pandemic. We give our special thanks to Nathan Anderson for his attentive service during dad's final hours.
We are also grateful to A+ Home Health Care and Hospice for the excellent care our father received through these past several months. We are especially grateful to "Smiley" Maile and Carlos for their gentle, loving care.
Gerald V. Snarr, MD, is survived by Janeanne H. Snarr, his wife of 63 years. All five of his children are living, and include John H. Snarr (widowed), Janet (Howard) Davidson, Alan G. (Heidi) Snarr, Marta S. (John) Bechtol and Carolyn "Cati" Snarr-(Ray) Jessen. Gerald is survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Betty, and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Tripp-Snarr.
Because of the pandemic, only a small family graveside service will be held. If you would like to participate in our family's pictorial tribute to the life of Gerald V. Snarr, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com for more details.
In lieu of flowers, our father Gerald would counsel each of you to be frugal with your means, so that you might have the material and financial wherewithal to help others in their times of need.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2020