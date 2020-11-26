Geraldine B. Taylor
"Jeri"
On Friday, November 20, 2020, Geraldine "Jeri" Bates Taylor, loving wife, devoted mother and caring friend passed away quietly at the age of 88 in Sandy, Utah. Jeri was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 29, 1932, the second of four children, to Cyrus Frederick and Ellen Clarissa Bates. She graduated East High School in Salt Lake City, earned a business degree from the University of Utah in August 1953, and was affiliated with Alpha Delta Pi and Lambda Delta Sigma.
Jeri married J. Kent Taylor on September 5, 1953 (later solemnized in the Logan Temple) and together they raised two daughters and a son.
After raising her family, Jeri worked in the Federal Government with positions at the Bureau of Land Management in Vernal, Utah, and the Farmers Home Administration in Richfield, Utah. When Jeri and Kent retired, they made their own patch of paradise in Monroe, Utah. They were active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and formed deep friendships through their longstanding study and dinner clubs.
Jeri was an avid homemaker and her life revolved around caring for her family. She was skilled in crafts, sewing, finances and cooking. Her favorite past time was to gather with family and friends for food, games and especially laughter. Yes, Jeri loved to laugh. Jeri loved reading books, caring for animals, playing solitaire, growing flowers, and watching hummingbirds. She was a member of the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers, Camp Sevier/Eutaw.
Jeri was preceded in death by her oldest sister Betty Salter and son-in-law, Alvin Aoki. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67-years Kent, daughters Jacquie (Alvin Aoki) and Alison (Michael J. Gallagher), son Jeffrey (Raphael Bostic), one much adored grandson, Michael Hugh Gallagher, brother Fenton Bates (Elaine), sister Janice Bennett, sister-in-law, Kathryn A. Taylor as well as several nieces and nephews.
In consideration of keeping everyone safe, the family will hold a private memorial service. Burial will be in the Lapoint Cemetery, Lapoint, Utah. Please share a memory of Jeri at larkincares.com
.
Kent and the family wish to thank the dedicated staff of Crescent Senior Living in Sandy and Canyon Home Care and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Geraldine B. Taylor's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
Utah Chapter, 12894 S. Pony Express Rd. #300, Draper, UT 84020