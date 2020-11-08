1933 ~ 2020

A loving and devoted mother is truly the greatest gift one can have in life. Such was our mother Geri who passed away in her home in Salt Lake City on October 24, 2020. Geri's full and interesting life began in Logan, Utah on July 24, 1933. Her education included Ogden High School, Utah State University, and the University of Utah where she received her master's degree in English. While putting herself through college at Utah State, Geri met her future husband Ayad Hajj, who was captain of the men's soccer team. After the birth of her first child Geri moved to Beirut, Lebanon where she enjoyed living with her husband and spending time with her Lebanese father and mother-in-law and her newly found sister and brother until moving back to Salt Lake to have her second child.

For the next several years, Geri focused her time and attention on raising her two sons, Ed and Steve. As a single mother raising two young children in the late fifties and through the sixties, Geri did an amazing job of spending time with her children while balancing the family needs as head of the household. She provided the family with all the essentials for living happy and productive lives. Geri held positions at Northwest Pipeline, Curtis and Bradley, the University of Utah, and as an English teacher at Cypress High. She also spent time as a real estate agent at Meeks Wirthlin, prior to her moving to San Diego in the late seventies, where she remained throughout the eighties and most of the nineties. After moving back to Salt Lake, Geri lived a happy and active life, enjoying going to plays with her friend Gloria, dining out, watching old movies, reading books (she especially enjoyed Agatha Christie), water aerobics, yoga, and shopping at the farmers market.

Geri was preceded by her father Edward Nielson, her mother Mary Baxter, and sister Mary Lee Smith. She is survived by her sons, Ed Hajj of Salt Lake City and Steven Nielson who resides in San Diego, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store