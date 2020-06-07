Geraldine M. Thom

1926 ~ 2020

Geraldine Marie Thom died June 1st, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on February 15, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In 1947 she joined the U.S. Navy Nurse Corp and served for 14 years attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Her duty stations included Boston, MA, Honolulu, HI, Great Lakes, IL, Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, Charleston, SC, and finally the U.S. Naval Hospital at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. In 1964 she met and married naval aviator Commander Philip H. Thom who was teaching at the academy. Geraldine and their son, Roger accompanied her husband to duty stations in France, Germany, and the Naval Air Station Bermuda. Geraldine finished her twenty-three years of federal health service at the Inter-Mountain Inter-Tribal School in Brigham City, UT in 1984.

In 1997 Gerry and Phil joined son Roger and daughter-in-law Susie Merback Thom in Salt Lake City. Gerry loved spending the winter months each year in Santa Barbara, CA. Gerry was fond of music, art, and drama and supported Pioneer Memorial Theatre, Red Butte Garden, The Utah Natural History Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts. She also enjoyed playing show tunes on her Alexa and continuing to read through her books on tape.

Gerry and husband Phil were faithful active members of First Congregational Church on Foothill Blvd. in Salt Lake City serving on several boards and committees while assisting with outreach clothing and food distribution. Geraldine often proclaimed she was blessed to be able to help in the care of her three granddaughters, Chloe, Sophie and Maci. Often playing dolls with them. They cherished Grammie's kind and loving way.

She is survived by son Roger, daughter-in-law Susie and granddaughters Chloe, Sophie, and Macianne. She is preceded in death by her husband, brother, and sister. She leaves four beloved stepdaughters: Cherie Glenn (Grover), Irene Hall (Steve), Carol Hart, and Amy Dampier (Jack). A private service will be held at a later date.



