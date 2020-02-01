|
|
Geraldine (Jerry) Peterson passed away of natural causes on January 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Jerry was born on September 8, 1925 at LDS hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the third daughter of Edward and Myrtle Johnson and their only child that survived to adulthood. She grew up in Salt Lake City on the east bench where she graduated from East High School. After her father died, she worked her way through college and graduated from the University of Utah in 1947 with a degree in Sociology. She later returned to the university to earn her teaching certificate in 1949 and went on to teach 3rd and 4th grades at Liberty Elementary School in Murray, Utah.
In 1951 she married Charles Garth Peterson in the Salt Lake temple. She and Garth moved to Ohio where he worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base while she worked at nearby Antioch College. From there they moved to New Mexico where Garth briefly worked at Holloman Air Force Base. In 1954, they returned to Salt Lake City and in 1958 they settled in Bountiful where Jerry lived the rest of her life. Garth passed away in 2010 after 59 years of marriage. Jerry is survived by her three sons: Charles (Sue), John (Carol), and James (Patty); and one daughter, Maren Crowton (Gary). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and a growing number of great grandchildren.
Jerry loved being with her family and friends. She loved playing games and traveling. After Garth retired, her travels took her to the Middle East, the Caribbean, and Europe. In 1986 she and Garth were on a cruise to the South Pacific and Australia to view Halley's Comet. In addition to these fun things, she was active in Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and had a number of church callings over her lifetime. She also did volunteer work at the local junior high school.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday February 3, 2020 at the North Canyon 2nd Ward, 100 East 3300 South, Bountiful Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Monday morning 12:45-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020