Geraldine Ruby (Mitchell) Kidman
1938 - 2020
Geraldine Ruby (Mitchell) Kidman, 81, of Bountiful passed away October 15, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. She died peacefully in her home of more than 56 years surrounded by family.
She was born to the late William Max and Ruby Mitchell in 1938, and lived her entire life in the Bountiful area, attending Davis and Bountiful High Schools. She married the late Leo Kidman in 1959, and they built a home together where they raised four boys. She was supportive of and dedicated to her kids and grandchildren, never missing one of their sporting events from football to baseball to track, no matter the weather or the location.
She loved to travel and was very adventurous. With a young family there were countless camping trips across Utah, but when the budget allowed there were also trips up and down the West Coast. The family went to all the touristy spots like Disneyland and the San Diego Zoo, but with Geraldine as the lead there were also trips to more exotic places. For instance, one Christmas was spent camping on the beach in Rosarito, Mexico. Later in life she travelled throughout the United States, Europe, Central America and Australia, most often with her kids and grandchildren.
Geraldine worked for many years running a doctor's office. In her spare time she loved to golf, garden, cook, listen to music (especially Jimmy Buffett) and host family parties. She was happiest with grandkids running around the backyard, burgers on the grill and good music blasting from the stereo. She was also a proud supporter of the University of Utah and the Utah Jazz. She had Utes football season tickets for several decades and loved watching the gymnastics team.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson's more than 20 years ago but she fought the disease with strength and humor. She never let it get her down and she never complained. Despite the increasing symptoms, she just battled as hard as she could and had as much fun as she could every day.
She is survived by her brothers Dean Mitchell and Kent Mitchell; sons Kurt (Caroline), Clark (Sherie), Reese (Jessica), and Ryan (Jenny); and grandchildren Alexa, Clay, Madison, Sidney, Isaac, Warren, Coleman, Jack, Charlie and Gracie.
Due to the pandemic there will be no public services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to help feed local children at forthekids.org.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 18, 2020
To know Clark is to know what an amazing mom Geri was to her boys. I have watched the tender love between Geri and her boys and grandchildren and I cannot begin to imagine the loss. We love all of the Kidman family and pray you find comfort in the knowledge that you loved Geri fully and beautifully.
Sandy Workman
Friend
