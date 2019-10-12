Home

Geraldine S. Curtis

Geraldine S. Curtis Obituary
Geraldine S. Curtis
In loving memory
Geraldine S (Grandma) Curtis (91) passed away peacefully, October 4, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of family. Sweet Jerry touched the lives of many through her social work and words of encouragement. She had a great love for her colossal family, gardening, sports, reptiles, sewing, crochet, and crafts. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Respecting her wishes, her family will have a Celebration of Life "party" in her honor next spring.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
