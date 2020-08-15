1/2
Geraldine Shaw
1931 - 2020
West Valley City, UT-Geraldine (Geri) McIntyre Shaw died at the age of 88 on August 12, 2020, in West Valley City, Utah. She was born on October 25, 1931, in Monterey Park, California to Theodore & Enda McIntyre.
She married LeRoy Newman Shaw on May 21, 1954. Geri enjoyed sewing, family history, needle work and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by LeRoy N Shaw, Hazel Warren, Jack McIntyre, Roi & Sheri Ring, Ned & Kathy Searle, Jeff & Brenda Monson; grandchildren Malissa, Rachelle, Sara, Katie, Erica, Marlon, Heidi, Jordan, Shaquan, Taylor, Maya, Bethlehem, Kidist, Samantha, Elisa, Jessica, Zack and 27 great grandchildren.
Geri is preceded in death by her parents Theodore & Edna McIntyre, sister Bonnie Shipley, brother Steve McIntyre, great grandson Dyre Rasmussen.
An evening viewing will be held Sunday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A canopy service will be held on August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior at the same location. Interment will follow services. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com & thememories.com. Services will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
