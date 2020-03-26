|
Geraldine V. DeHerrera
1945 ~ 2020
Geraldine V. DeHerrera, age 74 of South Jordan, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born to Walter and Eva DeHerrera on July19, 1945 in Kenilworth, Utah.
In Her early life, she attended Notre Dame High School in Carbon County. She worked at E & J Manufacturing in West Jordan, she also worked at National Semi-Conductor and retired.
A family viewing will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home in Riverton, Utah on Friday, March 27, 2020. Due to current events we are limiting this to invitation only.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Walter and her Mom, Eva. She is survived by three sons, Gary Martinez (Tracy), David Martinez (Roberta), Jamie Martinez (Crystal), and one daughter Jerry Lynn Niederhauser (Bret). Five Grandsons, Chris, Stephen, Anthony, Nate, and Tristan. Four Granddaughters, Stephanie, Heather, Melissa and Marisa, and many Great Grandchildren. She loved all of them dearly.
David and Roberta would like to thank the staff at Canyon Rim Care Center and Tender Care Hospice for caring for Jerry in her final years.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020