1926 ~ 2020
Geraldine White Lewis (Gerry), of Cedar Hills, Utah, passed away July 10, 2020. She was born September 11, 1926 in Salt Lake City, the daughter of Walter Ray White and Merle White White. She attended Ensign Grade School, Bryant Junior High, and East High School, graduating in 1943. She returned to University of Utah after many years, studying fine arts, and graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree in1985.
Gerry married her friend of many years, Jack D. Lewis, on August 13, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple, with Harold B. Lee officiating. They had been married 72 years at the time of her death. Jack and Gerry had a wonderful life. They lived many places in California, three years in Anchorage Alaska, and many years in Alpine, Utah. Gerry and Jack enjoyed backpacking and gardening. Gerry enjoyed painting landscapes, and serving in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite service was teaching 11 year olds, and working with the young women in Anchorage, Alaska. She also served as an ordinance worker in the Mt.Timpanogos Temple.
A brief graveside service will be held in Alpine City Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 am. Please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, a tree will be planted in Gerry's memory in the Alpine City Arboretum. To contribute to this memorial, Venmo Connie Stauffer "@connie-stauffer". Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com
