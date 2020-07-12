1/2
Gerladine Emily Pond "Geri" Jackson
1947 - 2020
Geraldine "Geri" Emily Pond Jackson
1947 ~ 2020
Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Geraldine "Geri" Emily Pond Jackson, passed away peacefully at home on Monday July 6, 2020 in Bluffdale, Utah. Born on January 10, 1947 in Springerville, Arizona, she was the only daughter to Alfonzo Young Pond and Ila Jepson Pond.
Our Family would like to express our gratitude to the hospice team for their compassionate service.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Bluffdale City Cemetery, 14205 S. 1700 W. Bluffdale, Utah. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for the viewing.
For more information and the link to watch services via Zoom, please see www.broomheafuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bluffdale City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
