Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry David Swanson


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerry David Swanson Obituary
1954 ~ 2019
Murray, Utah-Gerry David Swanson, 65, died Saturday April 13th, 2019 at his home of natural causes. He leaves behind his sons; Adam, Ryan, Andy and Gerry, eight grandchildren, and siblings; Sid, Trudy and Jody. Born March 19, 1954 to Leonard and Anita Swanson in Salt Lake City. Gerry graduated from Murray High School where he was a multi-sport athlete. Gerry was a meticulous brick mason, who's work ethic was second to none. If you ever wanted to know "what ya oughta do" Gerry would tell you. His love for hunting and fishing took him all across the mountain west as well as Skagway Alaska. Gerry had a keen love for skiing, nature, and pets. He was proud of his four boys and loved each his grandchildren very much. He was a mountain man in the modern day and he, like "The Highwaymen" say, "He will always be around."
As per Gerry's wishes, there will be a private family gathering in lieu of services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.