"GAME, SET, MATCH"

Gerry M. Griffith, age 91, of South Jordan, Utah, died July 23, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah of cancer.

He was born December 21, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Judy Montgomery and Thomas Griffith. He graduated from Lawrence Park High School in Erie, PA where he was valedictorian. He enlisted in the Navy at the end of World War II and served an honorable 4-year tour from l946-1949. He briefly attended Ohio Wesleyan University and then re-enlisted in the service at the outbreak of the Korean War. He served four years in the Air Force from 1951-1955.

He began working at IBM in Kingston, New York in l955. In l960 he moved to the Twin Cities area of Minnesota and began a 20 year career with Sperry Univac. He also worked at A.B. Dick and Mostek before going into business for himself. He was a long-time member of the Cataract Masonic Lodge, No. 2, Richfield, MN. Gerry never really retired.

He married Karen Robinson Summers June 13, 1974 in Minneapolis. They made their home together in Chicago and Dallas as well as the Salt Lake area. They were later divorced.

Gerry returned to college in mid-life obtaining his Bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University, and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas, both in Minnesota.

Gerry is survived by his two sons, Thomas (Nancy), David (Pamela); two step-daughters, Kirstin Petersen Hicks, Judy (Greg)Tan; twelve grandchildren, Krista, Brady, Erica, Joel, Daniel, Stephen, Andrew, Steven, Lauren, Chandler, Mallory, and Harrison; one brother, Don (Doris). He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandchild, Jeremy.

Gerry was well-known in the tennis communities in Salt Lake City, Dallas and Minneapolis, playing several times a week. He rarely turned down an opportunity to play. He also enjoyed snow skiing.

A Celebration of Life honoring Gerry will be held at a later date to be announced, where friends and family will remember the good times and share memories of Gerry. It was his request that he be cremated. In lieu of flowers, Gerry requests that you donate to Huntsman At Home, the hospice which cared for him.



