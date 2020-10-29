Aunt Gevene as a very special Aunt to me. She used to come for Christmas with us before she got married but my very favorite memory is when I came home from school one day and she was there and told me I had a little sister. I was so excited. I had wanted a little sister so bad that I had told the doctor that if it was a boy to take him back and get me a sister. Aunt Gevene was the one to give me the best news ever. MaryJo my sister was born on Aunt Gevene's birthday and named after Aunt Mary and Aunt Jo.

I am so sorry for her passing but I am sure she is pleased to see her family again. I am so glad for the gospel and knowing we will see her again with our parents as well.

Taunya Larson

