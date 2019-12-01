|
|
1926 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Gilbert Philip Freedman, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City, surrounded by his family. Born December 23, 1926 to Irving and Charlotte Freedman in Chicago IL, where he resided for many years. He served as a Staff Sergeant for the US Army in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, 7th Cavalry during WWII. He married Ruth Curtis in 1955 and they later moved to Los Angeles, California where they raised two sons, Randy and Gary. They were later divorced.
"Gil,' as he was affectionately known to his friends and family, started Seaboard Boats, a boat dealership in Los Angeles, with his brother Howard. His love of boating and the water kept him in the industry and upon his move to Salt Lake City, he and Howard started Valley Boats, a dealership in Murray, Utah.
In 1970 Gil and Howard decided to build boats and Starfire Industries was born. They insisted on exceptional quality and built the very finest 16' to 32' boats on the market. Starfire boats can still be seen on lakes today, a true testament to their craftsmanship and workmanship. Gil was well respected by his colleagues and those who worked for him. He had many loyal employees who worked with him for decades. He often took his co-workers to Lake Powell and yearly trade shows in Chicago, IL. Gil always had a fondness for the senior citizens in his community and upon his retirement, he spent 11 years volunteering for Salt Lake County Aging Services, transporting the older generation around the city. He made many friends and enjoyed his time immensely.
Gil is survived by his sons, Randy (Leslie), Gary (Jeri), sister in law Julie Freedman, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a niece. Gil also leaves behind his beloved Yorkie, Rosie, affectionately known as "Baby". He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Howard Freedman.
The family would like to thank John Gilfillan for fifty years of friendship to Gil and also Pamela Hayes for her friendship the past 25 years. He always enjoyed going out for burgers and fries (but only if he had a coupon).
Online condolences may be sent to: [email protected] A viewing will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah. Private burial services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, SLC, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019