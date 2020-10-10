Gilbert Gutierrez Jr.
1978~2020
Taylorsville, UT-Gilbert Gutierrez Jr., age 42, lost his life in a tragic accident on October 6, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1978 to Gilbert and Carmen Gutierrez in Taylorsville, Utah. A Viewing will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the same location. Face masks are required at all services per a Salt Lake County directive. For full obituary, please see www.MemorialUtah.com
.