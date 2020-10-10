1/2
Gilbert Gutierrez Jr.
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Gutierrez Jr.
1978~2020
Taylorsville, UT-Gilbert Gutierrez Jr., age 42, lost his life in a tragic accident on October 6, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1978 to Gilbert and Carmen Gutierrez in Taylorsville, Utah. A Viewing will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the same location. Face masks are required at all services per a Salt Lake County directive. For full obituary, please see www.MemorialUtah.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Rosary
07:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved