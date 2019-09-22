|
|
1935 ~ 2019
Gilbert (Bert) LaVar Carlson died at his home on September 17, 2019. He was born June 9, 1935 in Lehi, Utah to Carl LaVar Carlson and Fern Powell Carlson. He married Leanna Cahn, his high school sweetheart on September 11, 1953. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, his seven children, 27 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one son, one son-in-law and one granddaughter. Viewing on Wednesday, September 25 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 - viewing at 9:30 am, funeral at 11 am. 1355 E. 7200 S. Butler 7th Ward Meetinghouse. Full obituary can be found at www.MemorialUtah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019