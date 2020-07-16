Gilbert Louis Meier
March 15, 1928 - July 12, 2020
Our beloved father Gilbert Louis Meier passed away early on the morning of July 12, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray Utah due to natural causes; he was 92-years-old. Gil was born to Robert Louis Meier and Sadie Peay on March 15, 1928 in Cincinnati Ohio. His family moved to Utah in 1943 where his father opened Meier's Market in Holladay.
Gil had a passion for Big Band music. He loved to jitterbug and told funny stories of dating and dancing at Lagoon, Saltair, and many dance halls around the city. He claimed to have dated more women than any of his friends until he was smitten by the woman who would become his eternal companion. He married Donna Arline Johansen on September 20, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gil became a respected high school teacher and coach at Carey High ID, Butte County High ID, Pleasant Grove High UT, and Olympus High UT. He led Olympus to five state wrestling championships (1957, 1959-62) "creating one of the first large school dynasties in Utah wrestling history." He received honors as inductee into the: 1990 Utah Sports Hall of Fame and Distinguished High School Coach; 2002 as a wrestling official; 2009 Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame; and 1990 Utah Chapter of the Old Time Athlete Association.
Gil received his undergraduate and Master of Social Work from the University of Utah.
On faculty at the U, he dedicated his energy to teaching and counseling, creating ground-breaking techniques in his quest to help families and individuals in turmoil. He retired from the Family & Marriage Counseling Center at the U after 30 years. He was always an advocate for the family. In retirement, he and mom served a mission at LDS Family Services in Salt Lake City. Gil had many church callings and served as a bishop; he dearly loved the people of his ward and Cottonwood Stake. Gil was a courteous gentleman to everyone. He especially loved God, his family, and Country.
Preceded in death by his beautiful wife, daughter Tommylu Dahl, his parents, brothers Robert, Mel, Tom, and sister Rose Howe. He is survived by his children: Shanna, Wade (Leslie) Shelly, Peay (Kelly), Wes (Lynn) and Golden; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Geneva Smith who is 101-years-old.
Special thanks to his athletes and students who included him in their gatherings and who have expressed the impact Gil had on their lives. Please know that you had a loving impact on him. Special thanks to the medical team at IMC for their care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Cottonwood Stake Center, 1830 East 6400 South, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. There will be no viewing on Monday morning. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please leave a thought or memory at larkincares.com
. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.