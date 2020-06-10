1960 ~ 2020

Our loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle, Gilbert Felix Serrano passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle.

Gil was born May 27, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Manuel Serrano and Viola Gurule.

Gil began his career as an electrician. Later he owned and operated the La Puente Restaurant in Midvale. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved to spend time with his family, telling jokes, and putting others before himself. Gil was very loving and giving and he would literally give you the shirt off his back. His grandkids were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne, children, Jennifer (Ralph), Paul (Amanda), Annette, Christina, and Michelle; his mother, Viola "Toots" Gurule; sisters, Patty Mae and Rosa; brothers, Christopher and Rick; eight grandchildren and one great grandson, and many relatives.

He was preceded by his grandparents, father, son-in-law, Ernesto.

A special thanks to all the people who came to visit him in his last days.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please reach out to family for the times. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Funeral directors, Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home.



