Gilbert David Ward
1940 ~ 2019
Bennion, UT-Gilbert David Ward lost his long term fight with cancer on Friday, August 23, 2019. Dave was born on November 8, 1940, on the kitchen table, to George Gilbert Ward and Louise Mable Marion Kerr, the youngest son with three sisters in Fort William, Canada. The whole family moved to Hawthorne, California when Dave was 11. When Dave was 18 he enlisted in the Air Force for a 4 year term of service. In January, 1979 Dave was sealed in the Temple with Gladys. He had two sons, three daughters, and adopted two sons and a daughter. Dave became a U.S. Citizen on April 12, 1983. Dave could fix anything worth fixing. Dave loved taking his family on adventures. He will be missed. Dave is survived by his two sisters, Lila Whiteford and Margaret Stevenson, his wife, Gladys, his children, April, Jeff, Lara, Jon, Tammy, Danny, Ben, and Heather, and many grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Funeral at 12:00 PM at the Bennion 4th Ward at 6030 South Kamas Drive, Bennion, UT 84129. The burial will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 1700 W, Bluffdale, UT 84065.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019