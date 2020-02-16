|
Gillett Michael Vincent, husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully from this life on February 12, 2020, with his family at his side and in his heart.
Michael was born on August 12, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Granville Gillett and Helen (Mortensen) Vincent. In 1963, he met and fell in love with Delores Vanden Boogert, and they were married on September 9, 1966. Together, Michael and D. had ten children: Jeff, Kathy, Jon, David, James, Rachel, Sarah, Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Anne.
Michael's family was more important to him than anything else. He was a guide, mentor, advisor, and support, showing belief and confidence in each family member. He was there for athletic events, dance recitals, school activities, late-night homework assignments, plays, concerts, and church events for his children and grandchildren, always with a ready smile and eager encouragement. He had a way of making people feel like they could do anything. He invested himself in his family's passions and hobbies and invited them to share his own: spending family time at a second home he built above Park City, water skiing at Lake Powell, snow skiing in the mountains, listening to classical music, traveling the world, always being curious, and wanting to learn something new.
Michael attended college and medical school at the University of Utah and graduated with honors in 1967. He continued his medical training with a fellowship and residency at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and again at the University of Utah Hospital as the Chief Resident. Dr. Vincent practiced cardiology for over 30 years at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he served as Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine, and was also a professor at the University of Utah Medical School. He found great purpose in teaching and mentoring medical students, interns and residents for decades as the director of several medical training and residency programs.
Dr. Vincent's medical interests were broad in scope, divided among patient care, teaching, research and administration. A career-long quest to understand and treat cardiac arrhythmias set new standards for genetic research and led directly to life-saving treatments for thousands. His ground-breaking work resulted in better education for doctors and patients worldwide. In 1992, as a reflection of his deep investment in improving lives, he founded the SADS Foundation to help those at risk of sudden cardiac death.
Michael's desire to help others was tied closely to his deep faith in God. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings over the years, always dedicating himself to the work with his whole heart. He served as a volunteer physician providing medical care consultation for missionaries throughout the world. He and D. served multiple missions together in the Salt Lake area and embraced those they served as neighbors and friends.
While he received numerous well-deserved, prestigious professional awards and accolades at home and abroad during his life, his most important award was the one that adorned his walls at the end. It read simply: "#1 Dad." Michael lived his life with a personal standard of excellence, patience, graciousness, faith and kindness. He truly believed that he should be anxiously engaged in a good cause and his life is testament. He is greatly missed.
Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, D.; 8 of their children and their spouses: Jeff (Marie-Chantelle) Vincent, Kathy (David) Salisbury, Jon (Ritu) Vincent, David (Nathali) Vincent, Rachel (Tyler) Sheffield, Sarah (Tyler) Sorensen, Elizabeth (Ben) Mucha, and Anne (Chad) Huntsman; 20 grandchildren; as well as his sister Patricia (Mark) Eatough. Preceded in death by his parents and two children (James and Rebekah).
The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care given by so many friends and loved ones as he courageously faced Alzheimer's, and by caregivers at Legacy Village of Sugar House and Rocky Mountain Hospice.
A viewing and celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, February 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South. For those who would like, the family invites you to donate to the Dr. G. Michael Vincent Heritage Fund at the SADS Foundation (www.sads.org).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020