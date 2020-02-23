|
|
Gillian (Jill) Mary Weyham Wilson, 85, beloved wife, mother, nana, and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2020 at The Wellington in Salt Lake City from causes incident to age.
She was born on September 26, 1934 in Birmingham, England to William Thomas and Doris Nellie Weyham. She was the seventh of eight children. She retained vivid memories of her childhood in England. Jill spoke frequently of the challenges of growing up during the ravages of World War II. She was converted to the gospel of Jesus Christ at the age of fourteen and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She immigrated to Canada when she was seventeen. She later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jill married Orvil Eugene Wilson on March 19, 1961. Jill is survived by her daughters Carol (Shane) Inglesby and Amanda Somberg, three grandchildren, and six step-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and her stepchildren, John Courtney Wilson and Vene Wilson Robison.
She was an active member of the Church who loved serving her neighbors. She especially enjoyed her years serving the elderly at a neighboring care center.
Jill worked for many years as an office manager for several businesses. She was a devoted employee who was passionate in helping to ensure the success of her employers.
Jill loved her adopted homeland. She cherished being able to share it with her family when they visited from England. She was an extraordinary tour guide who ensured her extended English family had the opportunity to appreciate as much of the Western United States as possible.
Gene and Jill traveled far and wide during their years together. They were inseparable. They enjoyed many trips to visit family in England. In their later years, they wintered in Yuma, Arizona and traveled throughout the United States during the summer.
Jill was an exceptional cook who enjoyed preparing family meals which she made look effortless. Her grandchildren always looked forward to a "nanny meal." She was also famous for her English toffee that was distributed far and wide to family and friends during the holidays.
She was very talented at knitting and crocheting. Jill made many sweaters, receiving blankets, and dishcloths over the years that are still treasured to this day. She also volunteered her services at the senior center teaching others the same skills.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Wellington who cared for her for the last six years of her life – they became her extended family. Jill loved her life at The Wellington. We would especially like to thank Scott Ambrose for the love and attention he gave her.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Skyview Ward, 1361 East 4000 South, Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening, February 25 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South. The family will also receive friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital in Jill's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020