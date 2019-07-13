|
|
1969 ~ 2019
Gina Lynn Barber, Passed away at home on June 27th. She was born Sept. 30th 1969 to Albert and Sharleen Barber. Gina had a larger than life personality, that would captivate anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She had an immensely generous heart, a gifted intellect and a wonderful sense of humor. Those left in the wake of her absence will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children Caden, Gavin, Emma and her devoted mother Sharleen who loved her unconditionally. Preceded in death by her father AB and brother Anthony Barber.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 14th at Tanner Park
2760 S Heritage Way, SLC from 4-6 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 13, 2019