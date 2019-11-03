Home

Glade Lester Hall


1942 - 2019
Glade Lester Hall Obituary
Glade Lester Hall
1942 - 2019
Glade Hall, husband, father, grandfather, brother, & son returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Glade married the love of his life, Kay Rasmussen on September 4, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple. He is survived by his three amazing children; Lisa, Kim and Jason and his four wonderful grandsons; Jaxon, Dylan, Jake and Joshua. His only granddaughter, beautiful Elli, preceded him in death. To send online condolences please contact Wiscombe Memorial: www.wiscombememorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
