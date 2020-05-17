|
|
Glade Richard Larsen
1935-2020
Glade Richard Larsen, 85, Our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend, passed away May 15, 2020 in Salt Lake City, as the result of a stroke. He was born March 1, 1935 to Carl and Mary Larsen.
Glade married the love of his life, Marlene Susann Naylor, February 18, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple, having just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three children.
Glade grew up in Holladay and was a proud graduate of Granite High School, class of 1953.
He had a great love for cars, and at a young age began working at Carlos Smith's Gas Station. He loved working on cars, driving fast, and wanted to keep them pristine. Throughout his life, he worked so hard to provide for his family and his obsession for cars. He catered to Marlene and chauffeured her anywhere she wanted to go, and patiently waited for her so he could drive her home. He traveled the world with Marlene so that she could paint in beautiful places. He joined the Utah Air National Guard in 1953 and dedicated his life to serving his country. Glade had an incredible respect for all things patriotic and especially the flag. Glade was a willing participant to learn ballroom dancing just to be Marlene's partner. They would go dancing every week with friends and loved that fun time in their life. Glade and Marlene dedicated the last several years of their lives together, doing temple work for countless people. He supported his children and grandchildren in all of their various activities, and was so proud of all of their accomplishments. He took such good care of Marlene his whole life and when he could no longer give her the care that she so deserved, it broke his heart to have to have her live in a memory care facility. He picked her up everyday for four and a half years, brought her home, always had her favorite treat, and watched her favorite television show before taking her back for the care she needed. Glade was a great baker and always had a fresh chocolate chip cookie or brownie, and would always offer to warm it up, and serve it with a Coke to make it even better. He gladly shared his baked goods with all of his neighbors. Glade took such pride in his beautiful yard and could grow amazing flowers and yummy raspberries. Glade made lifelong friends wherever he went. Glade served in many positions in the church, always willing to do whatever he was asked. He particularly loved his time as a Stake Missionary and was able to baptize many. The outpouring of love for him by his friends and neighbors has been amazing to witness.
Glade is survived by his loving, devoted wife; Marlene. Children; Debbie, Cindy (George) Swan, Julie (Shaun) Wright. 9 Grandchildren; Tony, Danielle (Chase), Jocelyn (Cole), Cole (Timbrel), Brecke, Josh (Lindsey), Jared (Ashley), Jordan (Chloe), Savanna (Andy). 16 Great Grandchil-dren; Isaac, Carson, Clara, Scarlet, Gwenyth, Heath, Suzy, Sophie, Jack, Emma, Stockton, Lola, Lincoln, Leo, and Lucy. Siblings; Norene Kershaw, Brent and Weldon Larsen.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Arland Larsen, Granddaughter Alisa Berger, and Great Grandson Colton, and many close friends.
The family wishes to thank Glade's wonderful neighbors Dave and Rae Coleman, for their watchful eye, food, walks and great conversation.
Private family services will be held. Online condo-lences at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020