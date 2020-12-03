Gladys Winn Banks
May 29, 1929 ~ Nov. 27, 2020
Gladys Winn Banks, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah. Gladys was born on May 29, 1929, in Delta, Utah, to James Alma and Gladys DeLong Banks. Grew up in Lynndyl, Utah and graduated Delta High School. She continued her education at the BAC in Cedar City, Brigham Young University, and Columbia University in New York City. Also served an LDS mission in the Spanish American Mission. "Miss Banks" started her career in elementary education in 1953 and taught school for 38 years. She loved every child that came through her classroom while teaching at Delta, Edison, Franklin, and Bonneville Elementary Schools. This small-town girl grew up to be a world traveler, having visited all seven continents, with her last big trip being a cruise to Antarctica. Gladys' pride and joy was her family. She valued the close relationships she had with her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed sharing her love of the arts and instilling a little 'culture' into their lives by taking them to the symphony, the opera, the ballet or stage plays/musicals. Gladys was a lifelong and faithful member of the LDS Church. Held many callings through the years, most notably Gospel Doctrine teacher for many years. After her retirement, she became a docent at the Church History Museum, and she thoroughly enjoyed guiding guests through the ever-changing exhibits.
Gladys is finally reunited with the family members that preceded her in death: her parents; her siblings: DeLong, Wayne, Fred, Ruth and Maurene; two nephews and five nieces. Survived by 21 nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Legacy House - South Jordan for their care of Gladys the past three years, and to Canyons Hospice for her end of life care.
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, family only funeral services to be held on Saturday, December 5. Burial in the Lynndyl, UT Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, pay it forward and buy someone's groceries or their meal at a restaurant, or buy a ticket and attend a symphony, opera, ballet or play in her honor. Online condolences and link to Recorded Video of the service available at www.nicklemortuary.com