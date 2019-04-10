Home

RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At the Ward
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
At the Ward
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bonneville Stake Center
1535 Bonneview Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Blanding Cemetery
Glen Ashton Joness Obituary
Glen Ashton Jones
1937-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Glen Ashton Jones, loving husband, friend, and neighbor, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Glen was born in Blanding, Utah, and attended BYU before serving in the US Army from 1957-1959. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Gulf States/Texas Missions 1959-1961. He married Billie Lee Jordan in the Manti Temple on September 7, 1963 and the couple made their home in Salt Lake City.
Glen worked for Walker Bank and the LDS Church, and in 1975 he earned a BS degree in psychology with a minor in accounting from the University of Utah. In 1981 he ran a service bureau business in his home until 1990, when he went back to work for the LDS Church. He retired in 2005.
Glen served faithfully as ward clerk for five bishops in the Bonneville Ward over a 25-year span. Most importantly, he had a testimony of a loving Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and exemplified Christ's teachings by serving and treating everyone around him with love and kindness.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Alma Uriah Jones and Marian Salisbury Ashton Jones, his siblings Phyllis Schram (Carlos), Robert Jones (Kay), Edward Ashton Jones (Ola May) and Lorraine Jones Hanson. He is survived by his wife, Billie, and his siblings Merle McDonald (Ron) and George Jones (Donna).
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bonneville Stake Center (1535 Bonneview Drive, Salt Lake City), preceded by viewings at the ward on Thursday, April 11 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday at 9:30 a.m. Interment and graveside services will be Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m., Blanding Cemetery. To read a more interesting account of Glen's life, please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
