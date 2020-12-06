1/
Glen Hortin Lemon
1942 - 2020
1942 ~ 2020
Born November 1,1942, Glen H. Lemon passed away November 21, 2020 in Fort Worth Texas.
Glen was born in the family home in Francis, Utah on November 1, 1942 to William H. and Grace H. Lemon. He was the youngest of 13 children. He graduated from South Summit High School in 1960. He attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where he obtained a degree in mathematics. He then attended graduate school at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg VA, earning a PhD degree in Statistics.
He is survived by his wife, Roi Ellen, son Paul, and daughter Amy Rae Mullins (Robert). He is also survived by; brothers, Melvin and Max, and sisters Louise Peterson, Kathleen McGuire, Ruth Novak, and Margaret Parke. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Willis, Grant and Bill, and sisters Ileene, Lorraine, and Lucille.
A funeral Service was held is Fort Worth on December 5, 2020. Interment and a graveside service will be at the Marion, UT Cemetery on December 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
DEC
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Francine Pitilli
December 4, 2020
Today we pause, give thanks & pay a small tribute to our dear friend, Glen. He, his lovely wife Roie Ellen, & beautiful family have given our family the true gift of friendship, love & service above & beyond comprehension for years & years. We will never forget his kindness, thoughtfulness, compassion, sharp wit, brilliance, & charity. We love him endlessly. We will miss him terribly. We will never, ever forget him. Not ever. He is hardwired into our hearts & family memories for eternity. God speed, our dear friend.
Mark & Julie Jackson Family
Julie Jackson
Friend
November 29, 2020
I had the privilege of working with and for Glen while at General Dynamics/ Lockheed Martin while on the F-2 Program. Not only was he a brilliant man with a brilliant mind, he was one of the most thoughtful and caring people to work around. His kindness and sense of humor will always be remembered and those who knew him will surely miss him. RIP, Glen. I hope they have DQ Blizzards in heaven.
Billie Tapp Davis
Coworker
