Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street
Glen McLain Seely


1929 - 2019
Glen McLain Seely Obituary
Glen McLain Seely
1929 ~ 2019
Glen McLain Seely passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on August 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Glen was born to Francis Leland Seely and Grace Emily Thompson on August 12, 1929 in Malta, Idaho. A visitation will be held August 22, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street, at 11 AM. A visitation will be held prior to services at 10 AM. Military honors to follow at 12:15 PM. For full obituary, please visit Larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
