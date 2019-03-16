|
Glen Greener
Gunnison, Utah
Glen Nels Greener, 73, died peacefully in the early morning hours of March 13, 2019 in Provo. He was born November 3, 1945, in Salina, UT, to Dallas A. and Phyllis Hermansen Greener. He was the oldest of three brothers. Glen leaves behind his wife Debbie; daughter, Heather (Frank) Adams; grandchildren: Jenna Adams, Chase Greener; brothers: Paul and Phil; and Debbie's two children. Also his first wife, LaRee (divorced). He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jason.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Gunnison Stake Center, 80 West Center, where friends may call for viewings Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm or Monday from 10:00-11:30 am. Burial will be at the Gunnison City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019