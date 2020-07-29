Dr. Glen Oldroyd
1926 ~ 2020
Our dedicated and devoted husband, Dad, and grandfather, Glen Chapman Oldroyd, passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in Fountain Green, Utah, on May 3, 1926 to Lee J. Oldroyd and Elizabeth Chapman Oldroyd.
Glen grew up during the depression but started early to learn to work hard at whatever was asked of him. Even though he did obtain his doctorate degree, he had to quit high school and get a job to support his immediate family. It was a long and hard road to get the education he desired. He attended Snow College to attain his associate degree, then to Utah State to receive his bachelor and master's degrees, then finally receiving his doctorate at Brigham Young University, 27 years of perseverance and determination.
He served his country during World War II in the Navy. He was injured early in his tour of duty in the Hawaiian Islands. He had life threatening health issues the rest of his life because of his injury. But as always, his positive attitude got him through it. He personified all those who were part of the "Greatest Generation" ever. He lived those attributes every day of his life.
During his schooling years, he was a Teacher, Principal, Director of Curriculum and Superintendent of Uintah School District and Murray School District. But his greatest joy was to see his sons' accomplishments. He paved the road and gave them a long runway to help them with a good start in life. He will always be a shining beacon for his sons.
He served in many church callings in his life. He did the Lord's work as a temple worker with his wife and at the age of 70 was called to serve as a Bishop. His acts of kindness and helping people were a few of his many wonderful traits. He lived a life of love and service. He was a dedicated, devoted and loving husband and Father.
Glen and Ida were a wonderful team as they raised their three boys. They worked together to make sure all aspects of the home were in order. They knew that nothing could compensate for any failure in their home as President McKay once stated.
Glen is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Ida; his parents, Lee and Elizabeth Oldroyd; and all his siblings. Those left here to remember wonderful memories of him are his three sons: Dr. Scott (Patricia) Oldroyd, Max (Kathy) Oldroyd, and Greg (Emily) Oldroyd, as well as 14 grandchildren and many great -and great- great-grandchildren.
Because of the health issues that surround us at this time, a viewing for family members will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street in Murray, Utah. A family graveside service will be held in Fountain Green, Utah at 12:00 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020. Interment will be in the Fountain Green cemetery.
We will miss you Dad, but we have strong faith that you and mom are back together preparing for your family to all return home again.
