Glen Orwin Hansen
1931~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born September 12, 1931 in Montpelier, Idaho to Jesse Hansen and Irene Draney. He married Joan Beatie on July 31, 1953 and they were married almost 66 years.
Glen joined the Navy in 1948 and served during the Korean War being honorably discharged in 1952.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive with viewings Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Please refer to www.memorialutah.com for the complete obituary.
"He is one of the Good Guys."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 9 to June 10, 2019