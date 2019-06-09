Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Orwin Hansen


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glen Orwin Hansen
1931~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born September 12, 1931 in Montpelier, Idaho to Jesse Hansen and Irene Draney. He married Joan Beatie on July 31, 1953 and they were married almost 66 years.
Glen joined the Navy in 1948 and served during the Korean War being honorably discharged in 1952.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive with viewings Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Please refer to www.memorialutah.com for the complete obituary.
"He is one of the Good Guys."
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now