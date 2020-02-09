|
Our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Grandpa Grape passed away February 7, 2020 after a valiant battle with stage 4 cancer. Glenn Eugene Stone born Nov. 28, 1927 to Glenville Jollow and Elva Madge Reid. He married Rose Helen Burningham in 1951, later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised 5 children.
Survived by his children, Pam Stone Wells (Scott), Glenn Stone (Carla), Mike Stone (Ilene), Cindy Stone Dolan, Scott Stone (Kim); 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Susan Stone Porter.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Kenwood 1st Ward, 1765 East 3080 South. Friends and family are invited to visit Wednesday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Thursday 11:30am-12:30pm prior to the service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. To read Glenn's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020