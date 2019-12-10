|
Glenn Earl Smith
1929 ~ 2019
Glenn Earl Smith, age 90, passed away at home on December 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 8, 1929 in Garfield Utah to Albert and Ann Smith. Glenn served in the Utah National Guard and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married June Riggs May 4, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. He held several positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Bishop of the Murray 9th Ward. He was employed by Grand Central for 32 years as an apparel buyer working a total of 50 years in retail. He has lived in Murray for 63 years.
Preceded in death by his wife, June; his daughter-in-law, Polly; and 2 grandsons, Darren and Riley. Survived by his 5 children: Doug, Debbie (Matt), Cindy (Dale), Brenda (Darrin) and Tina (John); 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., in Murray. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the LDS Humanitarian Fund or . Special thanks to Tanya and Joe with Hospice For Utah for their tender care of our father.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019