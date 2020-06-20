Glenn Rex Frazier
1943~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Glenn Rex Frazier, Loving Husband, Energetic Father, Dedicated Grandfather and Great Grandfather, of Holladay, Utah, passed away peacefully at his home on June 16, 2020, from Parkinson's disease.
Born in November of 1943, to Glenn and Helen Rex Frazier, Rex learned the value of hard work, integrity and the importance of family from an early age. He loves his parents and his two sisters and took great pride in serving and caring for his extended family.
Rex graduated from Granite High school in 1961, where he lettered in wrestling and tennis. In 1968, Rex graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in Accounting.
He married Barbara Irene Walker on August 10, 1966 in the Salt Lake City temple. Together, they have 8 children, Lara (Eric) Maxfield, Annette (Jared) Wehrli, Suzanne (Brett) Bryson, Bonnie Jean (Brandon) Burton, Jason (Annie) Frazier, William (Michelle) Frazier, David (Catherine) Frazier, and Irene (Dave) Hatch, 40 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Rex is a stalwart example of what it means to be a disciple of Jesus Christ. He spent his life in the service of his God, his neighbors, and his family. He served multiple missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, first as a young man in Scotland, and later with his wife Barbara, where together they presided over the Billings, Montana mission. In addition to his missionary service, Rex served in a variety of positions for the Church, including Bishop of the Big Cottonwood 2nd Ward and an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake City Temple. His selfless service was an integral part of his Christ-like character as he devoted his time and love toward helping his wife in her volunteer work with the Festival of Trees and Primary Children's Hospital Telethon.
His integrity, humility and work ethic carried over into his professional career. He began working for J.P Realty in the accounting department and quickly rose through the ranks ending his tenure as the President and Chief Executive Officer. He was instrumental in taking the company public as a real estate investment trust traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was proud of the numerous shopping malls and real estate developments that positively impacted communities all across the western United States.
Rex and Barbara appreciated the opportunities they had to travel together with friends a few of their favorite trips included Israel, Indonesia, Hawaii, Nauvoo and China. They also created special memories when they picked up their children from their missions in Italy, Russia, New York, Brazil and Baltimore.
Rex's true passion has always been his family. He enjoys what his children enjoy; running, playing tennis, boating, camping, hiking, water skiing and snow skiing. Trips to Lake Powell and Newport Beach became a Frazier family tradition, where days were spent playing in the sun and nights were spent playing cards, listening to his music, telling stories, and reminiscing about his childhood summers in Randolph. He will always be remembered for having a compassionate heart, an abundance of patience, a fun and energetic sense of humor, a recognizable whistle and an ability to love unconditionally no matter the circumstance.
Rex is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Bessie (Richard) Sanborn, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Susan, and his grandson Benjamin Walker Frazier.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive, Holladay (face masks recommended). A family graveside service at Elysian Gardens in Millcreek, Utah on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time. We invite you to attend the service virtually at https://zoom.us (meeting id 8012981564) In lieu of flowers please donate to Charity Care at Primary Children's Hospital in honor of G. Rex Frazier.
Condolences may be shared with the family at : http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/glenn-rex-frazier/
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.