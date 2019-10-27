|
Glenna Foster Siggard
1931 ~ 2019
Glenna Foster Siggard passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 25th, 2019. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on August 21, 1931, the youngest child and only daughter of William Arthur Foster and Iva Belle Jensen Foster Teague. Soon after, the family moved to Holladay where Glenna spent her days "helping" at the lunch counter that her mother set up in front of their home. You could find her running with her dogs and dreaming of having a horse. Eventually, the family moved to Siggard Drive where mom went to Granite High School and met the love of her life, Donald Siggard who lived just across the street. They married in 1949 and when the first child was born, moved out of the chicken coop and into the house. Through the fellowship & love of wonderful neighbors and friends, their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1963.
When the young family moved to Olympus Cove, Glenna was the "fun mom" who loved to have all the kids in the neighborhood over to play sports and have water fights. She coached volleyball, basketball, and softball as her calling in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for over twenty years. She loved being called "coach" and her station wagon was a common sight as she drove around honking the horn so girls would come pile in and make it to the game on time. She taught herself to sew and made many dresses and woolen outfits. Travel was always a priority and trips to Yellowstone and Disneyland were always of highest importance. When dad brought home a boat, she talked him into a bigger boat so we could all fit, and that became a great source of fun for the family.
Later on, mom discovered the joys of tennis and the Sports Mall became her second home. When friends invited mom and dad to their cabin on Island Park, mom insisted that dad buy one of the original cabins on Bills' Island. Oh, how she loved the cabin! She also loved to travel around the world and with her love of animals, Africa was her favorite destination.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers William, Jack, and Robert, and her beloved stepfather Melvin Teague. She is survived by her husband Don; her daughters Karin Carling (Ron), Kayce Reinertsen (John), Kami Rasmussen (Brad); her sons Kipley MD (Kay), Kevin, and Korby (Cherylin); fifteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Taffy. The family would like to thank Auberge (Silverado) Memory Care for the wonderful care mom has received for the past five years.
Funeral services will be held at the Granite View Stake Center, 9880 South 3100 East, Sandy, Utah, Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 10 AM-10:45 AM at the same location. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019