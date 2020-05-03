|
|
1937 ~ 2020
Gloria Ann Olsen Banks, born July 24th, 1937 (Utah celebrated her birthday every year according to dad) in Ely, NV. She died of natural causes on April 25th, 2020. She married John Banks in 1955 and raised five kids. She loved to cook, bake, crochet, knit, play bridge, bowl, camp, entertain, and drink champagne. She was known for her clam dip and was always asked to make it for gatherings. Later in life, her and John spent their days going on cruises, going to Hawaii, golfing, and spending as much time with their family as they could. John passed away in 2018. She was also proceeded in death by two sons, Les and Jerry, and three grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Paula) and her daughters Shari (Randy) and Stacey (Zane), many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be next to Dad, forever, at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Due to the virus, no viewing or funeral can be held. A small graveside service celebrated her life on April 30th.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020