Gloria Annette Davis Graves
1936-2019
AN ESTIMABLE WOMAN
After a full life of service to her family, church and community, Gloria Annette Davis Graves, (83) passed away peacefully at home in North Salt Lake on August 9, 2019; due to a 20-year battle with vascular dementia. Annette had a humble and grateful heart, a selfless love, a genuine kindness, and concern for others before herself. The many years she needed care, her family knew she wished she could be the one providing it. The family would like to thank all the people over the years who have cared for her and especially the loving kindness of Summit Home Health and Hospice, many caregivers and all who helped assist Annette over the years.
Annette was born in Columbia, South Carolina, January 17, 1936 to James Cuttino Davis and Clara Irene Player Davis. In 1937 her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she was raised and attended West High School, graduating class of 1954. After high school, she spent three years at the University of Utah. She met the love of her life F. Charles Graves, during their senior year at West High School. They started to date after high school graduation during the summer of 1954. On May 8, 1959 they were married & sealed for all time & eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Their life together brought them to many different places to live, including Salt Lake City; where she modeled for various organizations- including ZCMI! She was knowledgeable about fabrics which reflected the stylish clothes she wore. She was known to be a matchmaker, as she matched several couples into marriage. Charles & Annette moved back East to Maryland and then New York in Manhattan, Bronxville & Scarsdale - where they lived for many years & raised their three children. Her home was her realm and she was a meticulous homemaker and a kind and patient stay at home parent. She loved genuinely and generously. During her life, Annette enjoyed reading various types of books and regularly read scriptures when she couldn't sleep at night. She also loved to read a variety of periodicals and would awake at 5am to read an hour each day.
She was faithful and dedicated to her church callings, including Primary President & Cub Scout Master. She spent hours preparing materials and lessons to enhance the lives of those she served. Annette loved music, jazz, concerts and attended Broadway musicals often. She was an avid singer and pianist and participated in various singing groups throughout her life. Even after the dementia had affected Annette's ability to communicate; she would sing joyfully with her sweetheart Charles (she especially loved to sing Christmas carols).
She is survived by her husband and their three children: James Randell (Kimbirlee), Aaron Whitney, Jennifer Valeen; grandchildren: Taylor Cook (John), Zachary Graves, Spencer Graves, Whitney Graves, Jack Maynes, and Sarah Graves; great-grandchildren: Lillie Oree Cook and Ellsie Clara Cook; Annette's two sisters: Miriam E. Martin and Jean Hansen (Lynn); her two brothers: William L. Davis (Lia) and Wayne L. Davis (Annette).
Annette is proceeded in death by her parents: James Cuttino Davis & Clara Irene Player; brothers: James Cuttino Davis Jr., Alva Davis, and Paul Davis; sister: Dixie Valeen Davis. She was laid to rest at Larkin Sunset Lawn on Tuesday August 13,2019 with family by her graveside. A Celebration of life will be held in her honor on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.) In lieu of flowers, Annette's family asks that you donate to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019