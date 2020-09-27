Gloria Barlow Sonntag

1931 - 2020

Gloria Earlene Graham Barlow Sonntag, age 89, died September 20, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah of causes incident to age. Gloria was born February 11, 1931 in Manti, Utah, the daughter of Ellis Earl Graham and Mary Mae Sanderson. She grew up in Manti in the shadow of the historic Manti Temple, a descendent of pioneer ancestors. After graduating from Manti High School, Gloria continued her education, graduating from Westminster Nursing School.

As a young nurse, Gloria met LaMar Barlow who was attending flight school. They were married in May 1953. LaMar was killed while serving in the U.S. Air Force in February 1954.

Gloria moved to Bountiful, Utah where she met Douglas F. Sonntag. They were married August 22, 1958. They made their home in Bountiful where they were involved in church and community events. She put her nursing skills to use working at the South Davis Convalescence Center. After decades of living in Bountiful, Doug and Gloria moved to Salt Lake City where she was able to help many members of her congregation find ways to overcome life's challenges.

Children and grandchildren alike remember Christmas breakfasts, a holiday tradition that included ebelskivers, a delicious reflection of her Danish heritage. Everyone remembers her delicious orange rolls.

Gloria had a passion for painting. For many years, she painted Christmas themed portraits of grandchildren that she used as Christmas cards. She was able to capture not only their likenesses but their personalities as well. She loved to paint Bear Lake, Farmington pond and other local scenes.

She was proud of her pioneer heritage and was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers until the end of her life.

Through the trials in her life, Gloria found strength in her testimony of Jesus Christ and service to others. As President of the Relief Society, she found joy in serving others.

Gloria is survived by her children: Nancy S. and Joseph Lyon, Ellie Sonntag, Susan and Tom Horne, Douglas C. Sonntag, Frank G. Sonntag, and Michael G. and Holly Sonntag; sister Nora Mae Willey and brother Jerry Graham and his wife Barbara; 22 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband LaMar Barlow, husband Douglas F. Sonntag, brother Rodney Graham, sister Joan Christensen, and grandson Gary Sonntag.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Ensign 1st Ward, 135 A Street, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10-10:45 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake Cemetery.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be adhered to during the viewing, funeral, and graveside services. Please wear a mask and observe strict physical distancing.



