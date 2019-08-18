Home

Gloria Draper Hodgson


1922 - 2019
Gloria Draper Hodgson
April 26, 1922 - August 5, 2019
Gloria Draper Hodgson, daughter of Frances Mary Rogers and Delbert Morley Draper, grew up in Salt Lake City and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Utah. After college she worked in Washington D.C. for a Utah Senator before joining the U. S. Foreign Service. For the next 16 years she lived abroad with favorite posts being Cairo, Saigon, Zagreb and Caracas. On an assignment in Hawaii she met her husband, Kaspar Hodgson. They made their home in Maine where Gloria became a noted local artist. She loved Maine and lived in Bremen, then Portland, Maine, for a total of 52 years. She died in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gloria had an infectious smile, cared deeply about the world, and was loved. Her life will be celebrated at a private family service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
